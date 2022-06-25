Power shutdown in Tiruchi

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (June 28) in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at Thuvakudi sub-station:

Nehru Nagar, Anna Arch, AOL, Akbar Salai, Asoor, Government Polytechnic, MD Road, Rowthanmedu, BHEL Nagar, Indira Nagar, BHEL Township A, E, R and PH sectors and a part of C sector, National Institute of Technology, Thuvakudi, Thuvakudi Industrial Estate, Thaeneerpatti, Burma Nagar, Devarayaneri and Poikaikudi.