Power shutdown in Tiruchi

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.15 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the following areas of the city owing to maintenance work to be taken up by the Tangedco at Mannarpuram Sub-station:

Mannarpuram, TVS Tollgate, Ulaganathapuram, NMK Colony, C.H. Colony, Usman Ali Street, Sethuraman Pillai Colony, Ramakrishna Nagar, Mudukupatti, Kallukuzhi, Race Course road, Kesava Nagar, J.K.Nagar, Khaja Nagar, Subramaniapuram, Sundaraj Nagar, Highways Colony, Central Prison, Kottapattu, Palpannai, Iqbal Colony, Ponmalaipatti, Ranjithapuram, Sengulam Colony, EB Colony, Dargah Road, Anbu Nagar, Arunachala Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, DSP Camp, Bharathi Min Nagar, State Bank Colony, SIMCO Colony, Crawford Colony, Crawford, Khajamalai Colony and P&T Colony.

Vazhavanthankottai

Power supply will be suspended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the following areas owing to maintenance work to be taken up at the Vazhavanthankottai Sub-Station:

Jai Nagar, Thiruvenkata Nagar, Ganesapuram, Ganapathi Nagar, BHEL Township C-Sector, Chockalingapuram, Immanuel Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Ayyampatti, Vazhavanthankottai, Vazhavanthankottai SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thirunedungulam, Thondaimanpatti, Periyar Nagar, Reddiar Thottam, Eachankadu, Burma Nagar and Mangavanam.

Ponnagar

Power supply will be suspended from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on Thursday in areas situated between Tangedco Office and Prabhu Nursing Home on Collector’s Office Road, Ponnagar I, II IX, X and XI cross streets and in areas between Puthur Four Roads Junction to Aruna Theatre as the Tangedco due to works on replacing old high tension cables, according to a press release.