Power shutdown in Tiruchi on Thursday

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thurday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up by the Tangedco at Thiruvanaikovil sub-station:

Thiruvanaikovil Sannidhi Street, North and South Inner Streets, Othatheru, Srinivasa Nagar, Nariyan Street, Nelson Road, Ambedkar Nagar, Panchakarai Road, Arul Murugan Garden, AUT Nagar, Raghavendra Garden, Gandhi Road, Trunk Road, Kumbakonam Salai, Sivaram Nagar, M.K.Pettai, Chennai By-pass Road, Kallanai Road, Keezh Kondayampettai, Nadu Kondayampettai, Jambukeswarar Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Tagore Street, Thiruvennainallur, Ponnurangapuram, Thiruvalarsolai, Panaiyapuram, Uttamarseeli and Killikoodu.