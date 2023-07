July 15, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will be suspended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday along Karumandapam Main Road between Amudham Hotel and Madha Kovil and Kalyanasundaram Nagar under Ponnagar Division in Tiruchi owing to shifting of power lines and poles to facilitate the widening of the city stretch of the Dindigul Highway, according to a Tangedco press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.