July 15, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will be suspended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday along Karumandapam Main Road between Amudham Hotel and Madha Kovil and Kalyanasundaram Nagar under Ponnagar Division in Tiruchi owing to shifting of power lines and poles to facilitate the widening of the city stretch of the Dindigul Highway, according to a Tangedco press release.