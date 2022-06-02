Power shutdown in Tiruchi on Saturday

Power supply will remain suspended in the following areas of the city on Saturday owing to maintenance works to be taken up by the Tangedco at the Court, East Boulevard and Ambikapuram sub-stations:

9.45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Puduredditheru, Ponvizha Nagar, Krishnan Kovil Street, Pakkalli Street, Central Bus Stand, Kandi Street, Bharathidasan Salai, Royal Road, Alexandria Road, SBI Colony, Benwells Road, Warners Road, Anna Nagar, Qudbisha Nagar, Uzhavar Sandhai, General Bazaar, Keezh Chathiram Salai, Pattabiraman Salai, KMC Hospital, Puthur Road, Ganapathipuram, Taluk Office Road, Williams Road, Court complex, Government Hospital, Bheema Nagar, Sedal Mariamman Temple, Cooni Bazaar, Lawsons Road, Reynolds Road, Vannarapettai, Bharathidasan Colony, EVR Salai, Vayalur Road and Bharathi Salai; East Boulevard, Manimandapa Salai, Gandhi Market, Krishnapuram Road, Chinnakadai Street, Big Bazaar Street, Devadhanam, Madhuram grounds, Bharathiar Street, Andal Street, Butterworth Road, East Andal Street, Rockfort, Babu Road, Kurinji College and Town Station, Viswas Nagar, A.P.Nagar, Lakshmipuram and Ukkkadai.

9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ariyamangalam, Seshasayee Institute of Technology, Ambikapuram, Rail Nagar, Nehruji Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Malaiyappa Nagar, Military Colony, Pappakuruchi, Kailash Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Rajappa Nagar, MGR Nagar, Sangiliandapuram, part of Balaji Nagar, Mela Kalkandarkottai, Keezha Kalkandarkottai, Venkateswara Nagar, part of Kottapattu, Adaikala Annai Nagar, Senthaneerpuram, Kattur, Thiru Nagar, Keezhakurichi, Nathamadipatti, Alathur and Golden Rock.