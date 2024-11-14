ADVERTISEMENT

Power shutdown in Tiruchi on November 16

Published - November 14, 2024 05:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tangedco has announced that power supply will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 16 in the following areas of the city owing to shifting of high tension lines and underground drainage work in Thillai Nagar: Thillai Nagar I Cross (West), II Cross and III Cross, Shastri Road North East Extension I to V Crosses; Thevar Colony, Salai Road East between Thillai Nagar Junction and Maris Road Overbridge, Malaikottai Colony, Karur Bypass, parts of Annamalai Nagar, Thennur Anna Nagar, Sardar Patel Street, Akbar Street, Shajahan Street, Chinnasamy Nagar, Mettu Street, Alavandan Nagar and Pudu Mariamman Temple Street.

