 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power shutdown in Tiruchi on November 16

Published - November 14, 2024 05:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tangedco has announced that power supply will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 16 in the following areas of the city owing to shifting of high tension lines and underground drainage work in Thillai Nagar: Thillai Nagar I Cross (West), II Cross and III Cross, Shastri Road North East Extension I to V Crosses; Thevar Colony, Salai Road East between Thillai Nagar Junction and Maris Road Overbridge, Malaikottai Colony, Karur Bypass, parts of Annamalai Nagar, Thennur Anna Nagar, Sardar Patel Street, Akbar Street, Shajahan Street, Chinnasamy Nagar, Mettu Street, Alavandan Nagar and Pudu Mariamman Temple Street.

Published - November 14, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.