Power shutdown in Tiruchi city

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday in the following areas of the city owing to maintenance works to be taken up by the Tangedco at the Varaganeri sub-station:

Mahalakshmi Nagar, Dhanarathinam Nagar, Welders Nagar, Tharanallur, Alanganathapuram, Veerama Nagaram, Pookollai, Kamarajar Nagar, Chekkadi Bazaar, Bharathi Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar, Arumuga Garden, PS Nagar, By-pass Road, Varaganeri, Periyar Nagar, Pitchai Nagar, Arulanandapuram, Annai Nagar, Malligaipuram, Keezhapudur, Padayatchi Stret, Dharmanathapuram, Kallukara Street, Khanmian Mettu Street, Duraisamipuram, Irudhayapuram, Kuzhumikarai, Mariam Nagar, Sangiliandapuram, Bharathi Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Anna Nagar, Manalvarithurai Road, Ilango Street, Gandhi Street, Fathima Street, Anbu Nagar, Periyapalayam, Pillaima Nagar, Pensioner Street, Edatheru, Muslim Street, Anandapuram, Nidyananthapuram, Parupukara Street, Sannidhi Street, Bhajanaikooda Street.

TUESDAY

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday owing to maintenance works to be taken up by the Tangedco at the East Boulevard sub-station:

East Boulevard, Manimandapa Salai, Gandhi Market, Krishnapuram Road, Chinnakadai Street, Big Bazaar Street, Devadhanam, Madhuram grounds, Bharathiar Street, Andal Street, Butterworth Road, East Andal Street, Rockfort, Babu Road, Kurinji College and Town Station, Viswas Nagar, A.P.Nagar and Lakshmipuram.