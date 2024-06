Power shutdown in Srirangam, Tiruvanaikovil on June 18, 19

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday in several areas owing to maintenance work to be taken up by the Tangedco at the Tiruvanaikovil and Srirangam substations.

There will be no power supply in the following areas on Tuesday: R.K.V. Nagar, Madhurapuri Nagar, Uttamarkoil, Gokulam Colony, Chellatamil Nagar, Indiranagar, M.K. Pettai, Chennai Bypass, Kallanai Road, VIP Anna Nagar, Kumaran Street, Malligaipuram, Keezha Kondayampettai, Tagore Street, Thiruvennainallur, Ponnurangapuram, Thiruvalarsolai, Panaiyapuram, Kilikoodu, Uttamarseeli, Lakshmi Nagar, Chettiyar Thoppu, Ganapathy Garden, Melur Mela, Kela and North Streets, from Andavan Ashramam Road to Butterfly Park, Saraswathi Garden, Raghavendrapuram, Shankar Nagar, Mangamma Nagar, Pushpak Nagar, Geethapuram, Meenakshi Nagar, A.M. Road, Pudhu Street, Veereswaram Kela Street, Mambalam Salai and old Cauvery bridge areas.

There will be no power supply in the following areas on Wednesday: Venkateshwara Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, North and South Inner Streets, Othatheru, Agraharam, Melavibuthiprakaram, Mela Kondayampettai, Banker Colony, Nadu Kondayampettai, Sriram Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Tollgate, Sankara Nagar, Anandha Nagar, Thalakudi, Narayana Garden, Keeramangalam, Renga Garden, Srirangam, Moolathoppu, Adayavalanjan Streets, R.S. Road, Melur, Vasantha Nagar, Railway Station Road, Uthira Streets, Chithirai Streets, Gandhi Raod, E.V.S. Road, S.V. Chari Road, Patel Road, Nethaji Road, Sathiyamoorthi Street, Thiruvadi Street, Renga Nagar and South Devi Street.

