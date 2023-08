Power shutdown in Srirangam on Thursday

August 22, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at Srirangam sub-station:

Srirangam, Moolathoppu, Melur, Vasantha Nagar, Railway Station Road, East, West, North and South Uthira Streets, East, West, North and South Chithirai Streets, Adayavalanjan streets, Periyar Nagar, Mangamma Nagar, Amma Mandapam Road, Mambazhasalai and Veereswaram.

Friday

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at Thiruvanaikovil sub-station:

Thiruvanaikovil Sannidhi Street, North and South Inner Streets, Othatheru, Srinivasa Nagar, Nariyan Street, Nelson Road, Ambedkar Nagar, Panchakarai Road, Arul Murugan Garden, AUT Nagar, Raghavendra Garden, Gandhi Road, Trunk Road, Kumbakonam Salai, Sivaram Nagar, M.K.Pettai, Chennai By-pass Road, Kallanai Road, Keezha Kondayampettai, Nadu Kondayampettai, Jambukeswarar Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Tagore Street, Thiruvennainallur, Ponnurangapuram, Thiruvalarsolai, Panaiyapuram, Uttamarseeli, Kilikoodu, Sankar Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, S.S.Nagar, M.R.Nagar, No.1 Tollgate, Bikshandarkovil, Raja Nagar and Ananda Nagar.

