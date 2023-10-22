Power shutdown in some areas of Tiruchi on Thursday

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday in the following areas of the Tiruchi city as Tangedco has planned to take up maintenance works at the Valavanthankottai sub-station: Jai Nagar, Thiruvengada Nagar, Ganesapuram, Ganapathy Nagar, Keela Kumaresapuram, Mela Kumaresapuram, Koothaippar, Krishnamurthypuram, Pathalapettai, Kiliyur, Tamil Nagar, BHEL township (C&D sectors), Chokkalingapuram, Immanuel Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Ayyampatti, Valavanthankottai, Valavanthankottai Sidco industrial estate, Thirunedunkulam, Thondaimanpatti, Periyar Nagar, Reddiyar Thottam, Echankadu, Burma Nagar and Mangavanam.
