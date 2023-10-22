ADVERTISEMENT

Power shutdown in some areas of Tiruchi on Thursday

October 22, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday in the following areas of the Tiruchi city as Tangedco has planned to take up maintenance works at the Valavanthankottai sub-station: Jai Nagar, Thiruvengada Nagar, Ganesapuram, Ganapathy Nagar, Keela Kumaresapuram, Mela Kumaresapuram, Koothaippar, Krishnamurthypuram, Pathalapettai, Kiliyur, Tamil Nagar, BHEL township (C&D sectors), Chokkalingapuram, Immanuel Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Ayyampatti, Valavanthankottai, Valavanthankottai Sidco industrial estate, Thirunedunkulam, Thondaimanpatti, Periyar Nagar, Reddiyar Thottam, Echankadu, Burma Nagar and Mangavanam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US