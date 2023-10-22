Power shutdown in some areas of Tiruchi on Thursday

October 22, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday in the following areas of the Tiruchi city as Tangedco has planned to take up maintenance works at the Valavanthankottai sub-station: Jai Nagar, Thiruvengada Nagar, Ganesapuram, Ganapathy Nagar, Keela Kumaresapuram, Mela Kumaresapuram, Koothaippar, Krishnamurthypuram, Pathalapettai, Kiliyur, Tamil Nagar, BHEL township (C&D sectors), Chokkalingapuram, Immanuel Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Ayyampatti, Valavanthankottai, Valavanthankottai Sidco industrial estate, Thirunedunkulam, Thondaimanpatti, Periyar Nagar, Reddiyar Thottam, Echankadu, Burma Nagar and Mangavanam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.