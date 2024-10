Power shutdown in Samayapuram, several other areas in Tiruchi on October 5

Power supply will be suspended between 9.45 a.m. and 4 p.m. on October 5 in the following areas owing to maintenance work to be taken up by the Tangedco at the Samayapuram sub-station in Tiruchi district:

Samayapuram, Manachanallur Road, Vengankudi, V.O.C. Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Karunya City, Manchanallur, Irungalur, Kalpalayam, Konalai, Mela Seedevimangalam, Purathakudi, Kariyamanickam, South Edumalai, Kanniyakudi, Valaiyur, Palaiyur, Sriperumpudur, Madakudi, Vaipur, Sankar Nagar, Koothur, Nochiyam, Pazhur, Pachur, Thalakudi, Maruthi Nagar, Paranjothi Nagar, Keeramangapalam, Narayana Garden, Utthamarkovil, Bikshandarkovil, Thiruvasi, Kumarakudi, Panamangalam, Edayapatti, Ayyampalayam, Thathamangalam, Thazhuthalapatti, Sirukudi,Sirupathur, Virani, Devimangalam, Akkaraipatti, Vangaram, Ayakudi,Maruthi Nagar, No. 1 Tollgate, Thalakudi, Uthamarkovil and Narayanan Garden.

