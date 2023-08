Power shutdown in parts of Tiruchi tomorrow

August 17, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will be suspended in the following places in the city from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at the Tiruchi 110 kV and Tiruverumbur sub-stations:

Central Bus Stand, VOC Road, Collector’s Office Road, Kumuli Thoppu, Raja Colony, Kallankadu, Periya Milaguparai, Railway Junction, Williams Road, Royal Road, Kanditheru, Convent Road, Birds Road, Bharathiar Salai, Melapudur, Goodshed Road, Pudukottai Road, Head Post, Mudaliar Chathiram, parts of Khajapettai, Mettu Theru, Kalnayakkan theru,

Walajah Bazaar, Pandamangalam, Vayalur Road, Canara Bank Colony, Kumaran Nagar, Syndicate Bank Colony, Bankers Colony, Srinivasa Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar South and North, Geetha Nagar, Ammaiappa Pillai Nagar, M.M.Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar, Renga Nagar, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, Kodappu, Vasan Nagar, Cholanganallur, Vekkaliamman Temple, Fathima Nagar, Kuzhumani Road, Nachiyar Temple, Ponnagar,Karumandapam, Selva Nagar, RMS Colony, Dheeran Nagar, Pirattiyur and Ramji Nagar; Tiruverumbur, Pathalapettai, Navalpattu, D-Nagar, Cholamadevi, Kumbakudi, Kanthalur, Krishnasamudiram, Pudutheru, Vengur, Mela Kumaresapuram, Anna Nagar, Suriyur, MIET, Cholama Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Tiruverumbur Industrial Estate, Burma Colony, Nehru Nagar, Police Colony, Bharat Nagar, Anna Nagar 100 Feet Road, Guntur, Malaikovil, Kiliyur, Kakkan Colony, Koothaipar, Poolankudi, Pazhankanankudi and Cauvery Nagar.

