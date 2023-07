July 17, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There will be no power supply from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the following areas of the city owing to maintenance work to be taken up by Tangedco at Srirangam and Vazhavanthankottai Sub-Stations:

Srirangam, Moolathoppu, Melur, Vasantha Nagar, Railway Station Road, East, West, North and South Uthira Streets, East, West, North and South Chithirai Streets, Adayavalanjan streets, Periyar Nagar, Mangamma Nagar, Amma Mandapam Road and Veereswaram; Jai Nagar, Thiruvenkata Nagar, Ganesapuram, Ganapathi Nagar, Keezha Kumaresapuram, Tamil Nagar, BHEL Township parts of C and D Sectors, Chockalingapuram, Immanuel Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Ayyampatti, Vazhavanthankottai, Vazhavanthankottai SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thirunedungulam, Thondaimanpatti, Periyar Nagar, Reddiar Thottam, Eachankadu, Burma Nagar and Mangavanam.