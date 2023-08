August 03, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas of the city owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at the Tiruchi Court and Varaganeri sub-stations:

Puduredditheru, Ponvizha Nagar, Krishnan Kovil Street, Pakkalli Street, Central Bus Stand, Kandi Street, Bharathidasan Salai, Royal Road, Alexandria Road, SBI Colony, Benwells Road, Warners Road, Anna Nagar, Qudbisha Nagar, Uzhavar Sandhai, General Bazaar, Keezh Chathiram Salai, Pattabiraman Salai, KMC Hospital, Puthur Road, Ganapathipuram, Taluk Office Road, Williams Road, Court complex, Government Hospital, Bheema Nagar, Sedal Mariamman Temple, Cooni Bazaar, Lawsons Road, Reynolds Road, Vannarapettai, Bharathidasan Colony, EVR Salai, Vayalur Road and, Bharathi Salai; Mahalakshmi Nagar, Dhanarathinam Nagar, Welders Nagar, Tharanallur, A.P.Nagar, Viswas Nagar, Vasantha Nagar, Alanganathapuram, Veerama Nagaram, Pookollai, Kamarajar Nagar, Chekkadi Bazaar, Bharathi Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar, Arumuga Garden, PS Nagar, By-pass Road, Varaganeri, Periyar Nagar, Pitchai Nagar, Arulanandapuram, Annai Nagar, Malligaipuram, Padayatchi Stret, Dharmanathapuram, Kallukara Street, Khanmian Mettu Street, Duraisamipuram, Irudhayapuram, Kuzhumikarai, Mariam Nagar, Sangiliandapuram, Bharathi Street, Valluvar Nagar, Attukaratheru, Anna Nagar, Manalvarithurai Road, Ilango Street, Gandhi Street, Fathima Street, Periyapalayam, Pillaima Nagar, Pensioner Street, Edatheru, Muslim Street, Anandapuram, Nidyananthapuram, Parupukara Street, Sannidhi Street, Bhajanaikooda Street.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.