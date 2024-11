Power shutdown in parts of Tiruchi on November 9

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas in Tiruchi because of maintenance work at the Lalgudi and Samayapuram substations:

Lalgudi, AK. Nagar, Paramasivapuram, Srinivasapuram,Varadharaj Nagar, Pacchanapuram, Umar Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, VOC Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Angarai, Malaiyappapuram, Koogur, Idaiyattrumangalam, Pachampettai, Mumudicholamangalam, Periyavarseeli, Mayilarangam, Melavalai, Krishnapuram, Pokkakattakudi, Seshasamudiram, Pamparamsuttri and Nannimangalam; Samayapuram, Manachanallur Road, Vengankudi, V.O.C.Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Karunya City, Manchanallur, Irungalur, Kalpalayam, Konalai, Mela Seedevimangalam, Purathakudi, S.Pudur, Valaiyur, Kariyamanickam, South Edumalai, Kanniyakudi, Palaiyur, Sriperumpudur, Marudhur, Madakudi, Vaipur, Sankar Nagar, Koothur, Nochiyam, Pazhur, Pachur, Thiruvasi, Panamangalam, Kumarakudi, Azhagiamanvalam, Thiruvarangapatti, Kovarthakudi, Salapatti, Edayapatti, Ayyapalayam, Thathamangalam, Thazhuthalapatti, Sirukudi, Sirupathur, Virani, Devimangalam, Akkaraipatti, Vangaram, Ayakudi, Maruthi Nagar, No. 1 Tollgate, Thalakudi, Uthamarkovil and Narayanan Garden.