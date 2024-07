Power shutdown in parts of Tiruchi on July 9

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 9 in the following areas of the city owing to the maintenance work to be taken up at the Mainguard Gate, Kambarasampettai, and Thuvakudi sub-stations:

Karur Bypass, Old Karur Road, V.N. Nagar, Mathulankollai, S.S. Kovil Street, Chidambaram Mahal, Poosari Street, Chathiram Bus Stand, St. Joseph’s College Road, Chinthamani, Chinthamani Bazaar, Odathurai, North Andal Street, Nandi Kovil Street, Vanapattarai, Singarathope, Fort Station Road, Salai Road, Vathukara Street, Devadhanam, Sankaran Pillai Road, Anna Statue, Sanjeevi Nagar, Sarkarpalayam, Ariyamangalam, Panaiyakurichi, Mullakudi, Ottakudi, Vengur, Aransangudi, Natarajapuram and Thogur.

Woraiyur Housing Unit, Keeraikollai Street, Kuratheru, Nawab Thottam, Weavers Colony, T.T. Road, Takkar Road, PVS Kovil, Kandan Street, Minappan Street, Linga Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Mangal Nagar, Santosh Garden, Maruthandakurichi, Malliampathu, Alanvanthannallur, Seerathoppu, Ekirimangalam, Cholarajapuram, Kambarasampettai, Cauvery Nagar, Murungapettai, Gudalur, Mutharasanallur, Pazhur, Allur, Jeeyapuram, Thiruchendurai, Collector Well, drinking water pumping stations of Golden Rock, HAPP and Ramanathapuram Cauvery Drinking Water Supply Scheme;

Nehru Nagar, Anna Arch,AOL, Akbar Salai, Asoor, Government Polytechnic, MD Road, Rowthanmedu, BHEL Nagar, Indira Nagar, BHEL Township A, B, E, R and PH sectors and a part of C sector, National Institute of Technology, Thuvakudi, Thuvakudi Industrial Estate, Thaeneerpatti, Burma Nagar, Devarayaneri and Poikaikudi.

