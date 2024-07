Power shutdown in parts of Tiruchi on July 6

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 6 in some areas of Tiruchi owing to maintenance work to be taken up by the Tangedco at the East Boulevard sub-station. The areas to be affected are Manimandapa Salai, Gandhi Market, Kalmandhai, Velllaivettrilaikaratheru, Rani Street, Bhoologanathar Temple Street, Big Sourashtra Street, Jinnah Street, Krishnapuram Road, Chinnakadai Street, Big Bazaar Street, Madhuram grounds, Bharathiar Street, Butterworth Road, East Andal Street, Rockfort, West Boulevard Road, Babu Road, Kurinji College, Town Station, Viswas Nagar, Vedathri Nagar, A.P. Nagar, Lakshmipuram, and Ukkadai.

