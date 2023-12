Power shutdown in parts of Tiruchi district tomorrow

December 25, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m to 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up at Kallakudi sub-station:

Kallakudi, Vadugarpetttai, Palinganatham, Melaarasur, Malwai, Saradamangalam, M.Kannanur, Orathur, Sathapadi, Siluvaipatti, Amarasoor, Thaappai, Varakuppai, Sirukalappur, Azhunthalaippur, Garudamangalam, Vanthalai Koodalur, Siruvayalur, Kanakilliyanallur, Peruvalapur, Kumulur, Thachankurichi, Punjai Sangenthi, V.C.Puram, Kovandakurichi, Pudurpalayam, Alambakkam, Viragalur, A.Mettur, Natham, Thirumankudi, T.Kalvikudi, Alangudi Mahajanam, Sembarai, Thinniyam, Ariyur, Kallagam, Keezha Arasur and Pullampadi.

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at the Siruganur Sub-Station:

Avaravalli, Siruganur, Thirupattoor, CR Palayam, MR Palayam, Sanamangalam, Maniyankurichi, Vazhaiyur, Nedungur, Neikulam, Nambukurichi, Ootathur, P.K.Agaram, Reddimangudi, GK Park, Kolakkudi, Kannakudi, Punjai Sangenthi, Kumulur and Thanchankurichi.

