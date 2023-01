Power shutdown in parts of Tiruchi city on Tuesday

January 21, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (January 24) in the following areas of the city as Tangedco has planned to take up maintenance works at Thennur and Varaganeri sub-stations:

Thillai Nagar East and West Extension, Gandhipuram, Annamalai Nagar, Karur By-pass Road, Thevar Colony, Thennur High Road, Anna Nagar East and West, Pudu Mariamman Temple Street, Shastri Road, Rahmaniapuram, Seshapuram, Ramarayar Agraharam, Vadavur, Vinayagapuram, Vamadam, Jeeva Nagar, Madurai Road, Kalyanasundarapuram, Valluvar Nagar, Nathersha Pallivasal, Old Goodshed Road, West Boulevard Road, Jalal Pakkiri Street, Jalal Kuthiri Street, Kuppankulam, Jaffersha Street, Big Bazaar Road, Sunnambukara Street, Santhukadai, Kallatheru, Allimal Street, Khiledhar Street, Sub Jail Road, Bharathi Nagar, Hidayath Nagar, Quaid-e-Milleth Road, Periyar Chetti Street, Chinna Chetti Street,Periya Kammala Street, Chinna Kammala Street, Marakkadai, Old Passport Office area, Vellamandi, Gandhi Market, Thanjavur Road and Cooni Bazaar; Mahalakshmi Nagar, Dhanarathinam Nagar, Welders Nagar, Tharanallur, Alanganathapuram, Veerama Nagaram, Pookollai, Kamarajar Nagar, Chekkadi Bazaar, Bharathi Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar, Arumuga Garden, PS Nagar, By-pass Road, Varaganeri, Periyar Nagar, Pitchai Nagar, Arulanandapuram, Annai Nagar, Malligaipuram, Keezhapudur, Padayatchi Stret, Dharmanathapuram, Kallukara Street, Khanmian Mettu Street, Duraisamipuram, Irudhayapuram, Kuzhumikarai, Mariam Nagar, Sangiliandapuram, Bharathi Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Anna Nagar, Manalvarithurai Road, Ilango Street, Gandhi Street, Fathima Street, Anbu Nagar, Periyapalayam, Pillaima Nagar, Pensioner Street, Edatheru, Muslim Street, Anandapuram, Nidyananthapuram, Parupukara Street, Sannidhi Street, Bhajanaikooda Street.