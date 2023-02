Power shutdown in parts of city today

February 23, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday in the following areas in the city owing to maintenance works to be taken up by the Tangedco at Thiruvanaikovil and Vazhavanthankottai substations:

Thiruvanaikovil Sannidhi Street, North and South inner streets, Othatheru, Srinivasa Nagar, Nariyan Street, Nelson Road, Ambedkar Nagar, Panchakarai Road, Arul Murugan Garden, AUT Nagar, Raghavendra Garden, Gandhi Road, Trunk Road, Kumbakonam Salai, Sivaram Nagar, M.K. Pettai, Chennai Bypass Road, Kallanai Road, Keezha Kondayampettai, Nadu Kondayampettai, Jambukeswarar Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Tagore Street, Thiruvennainallur, Ponnurangapuram, Thiruvalarsolai, Panaiyapuram, Uttamarseeli and Killikoodu;

Jai Nagar, Thiruvenkata Nagar, Ganesapuram, Ganapathi Nagar, Keezhakumaresapuram, Tamil Nagar, BHEL Township parts of C and D Sectors, Chockalingapuram, Immanuel Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Ayyampatti, Vazhavanthankottai, Vazhavanthankottai SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thirunedungulam, Thondaimanpatti, Periyar Nagar, Reddiar Thottam, Eachankadu, Burma Nagar and Mangavanam.