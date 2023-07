Power shutdown in parts of city on Saturday

July 14, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas of the city owing to maintenance work to be taken up by Tangedco at Tiruverumbur sub-station:

Tiruverumbur, Pathalapettai, Navalpattu, D-Nagar, Cholamadevi, Kumbakudi, Kanthalur, Krishnasamudiram, Pudutheru, Vengur, Mela Kumaresapuram, Anna Nagar, Suriyur, MIET, Cholama Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Tiruverumbur Industrial Estate, Nehru Nagar, Police Colony, Bharat Nagar 100 Feet Road, Guntur, Malaikovil, Kiliyur, Burma Colony, Koothaipar, Poolankudi, Pazhankanankudi and Cauvery Nagar.