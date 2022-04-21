Power outages resurface in Tiruchi and rural areas

Several parts of Tiruchi and rural areas witnessed power outages on Wednesday, thereby troubling the people.

The power supply was nearly normal in the morning and in the forenoon. But the disruptions in power supply began to surface in the afternoon. The situation worsened in the evening. Power supply went off in several areas including Cantonment, Srirangam, Srinivasa Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Woraiyur in the city between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. In some places, power supply was disrupted in the late night too, thereby disrupting the sleep of the people.

Similarly, rural areas such as Manapparai, Lalgudi, Mannachanallur, Thuraiyur and others too witnessed power outages, ranging from one hour to two hour. Though the outages were not lengthy, the residents said the disruptions were a nightmare to them mainly due to soaring temperature. They said that they found it difficult to sleep at night. The people, who lost patience, kept on contacting their neighbouring offices of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

“Power supply was disrupted twice in the night between 11 p.m. and 12.30 a.m. and 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. It caused severe discomfort to our sleep on Wednesday night,” said N. Ponnusamy, a resident of Manapparai.

When contacted, a senior official of the Tangedco told The Hindu that the outages were due to some constraints in the power supply. Normalcy was restored from the late night. The outages were temporary. There would not be unnecessary outages.