Power outage at a Class XII examination centre

Power outage was reported at a Class XII examination centre in Thanjavur district on Thursday.

According to official sources, the power supply at the Government Rajah Higher Secondary School in the Palace Complex at Thanjavur snapped within a few minutes of the commencement of the examination.

It was restored immediately after the school authorities noticed that the outage was due to burning of electrical wiring at a classroom in the school campus.

A total of 492 students were taking up the annual examination at the Government Rajah Higher Secondary School, sources said.

Meanwhile, 1,128 out of 29,034 students who have registered their names for the Board Examinations did not turned up to take up the examination. The examintation was held in 107 examination centres in Thanjavur district.

In Tiruvarur district, 551 of 13,456 students who have registered their names to take up the examinations in 57 centres failed to turn up, sources said.