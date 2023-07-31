HamberMenu
Power Grid Corporation gives digital devices to school for the blind

July 31, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited donated 15 ‘Annie’ devices to Government Higher Secondary School for Blind Girls at Puthur in Tiruchi on Monday under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Using the digital devices, the visually impaired students can learn numbers and letters in Braille and through audio. The devices, costing about ₹11.25 lakh, were handed over to school headmaster V. Subramanyam and students by M. Dhayalan, Senior Deputy General Manager, Power Grid Corporation of India, according to a press release.

