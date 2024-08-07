ADVERTISEMENT

Power consumers advised to fix RCDs

Published - August 07, 2024 05:06 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation has advised electricity consumers to install residual current device (RCD) at their power supply connection boards to prevent fatal electric shocks.

In an official release cautioning consumers on the dos and don’ts during the monsoon to prevent electricity-induced accidents, TANGEDCO has urged them to avoid touching broken power lines or going near it and, instead, alert the Corporation immediately about the snapping of power lines.

Advising them to avoid getting close to transformers, pillar boxes or distribution units during the rain, it has called upon consumers to install RCDs at their power supply connection boards so that the safety device that switches off electricity automatically if there is a fault can help precious lives.

Power supply related complaints can be lodged over phone by dialling 94987 94987, the release added.

