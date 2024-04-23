ADVERTISEMENT

Pournami food distribution shifted out of Big Temple

April 23, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Free distribution of food to visitors of Big Temple on Full Moon days by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation employees and Lobamuthra was shifted out of the shrine complex on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Corporation employees and Lobamuthra distributed food to around 1,000 people visiting the Big Temple on Full Moon days for the past few decades. The organisers had decided to feed a larger number of people on Tuesday on account of Chitra Pournami and brought food for distribution to around 2,000 people.

When they were about to begin the distribution, temple authorities directed them to vacate the premises and distribute food from a suitable place outside the complex. Hence, the organisers shifted the distribution to the parking area in front of the temple complex and completed their service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US