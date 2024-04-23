Pournami food distribution shifted out of Big Temple

April 23, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Free distribution of food to visitors of Big Temple on Full Moon days by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation employees and Lobamuthra was shifted out of the shrine complex on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Corporation employees and Lobamuthra distributed food to around 1,000 people visiting the Big Temple on Full Moon days for the past few decades. The organisers had decided to feed a larger number of people on Tuesday on account of Chitra Pournami and brought food for distribution to around 2,000 people.

When they were about to begin the distribution, temple authorities directed them to vacate the premises and distribute food from a suitable place outside the complex. Hence, the organisers shifted the distribution to the parking area in front of the temple complex and completed their service.