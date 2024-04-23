GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pournami food distribution shifted out of Big Temple

April 23, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Free distribution of food to visitors of Big Temple on Full Moon days by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation employees and Lobamuthra was shifted out of the shrine complex on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Corporation employees and Lobamuthra distributed food to around 1,000 people visiting the Big Temple on Full Moon days for the past few decades. The organisers had decided to feed a larger number of people on Tuesday on account of Chitra Pournami and brought food for distribution to around 2,000 people.

When they were about to begin the distribution, temple authorities directed them to vacate the premises and distribute food from a suitable place outside the complex. Hence, the organisers shifted the distribution to the parking area in front of the temple complex and completed their service.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.