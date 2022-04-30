Potters in Tiruchi adapt to changing times and taste

The scorching summer in the city has been a boon of sorts to the potters of Mela Kondayampettai this year, as the weather is just right for making earthenware.

“Business has picked up from Pongal, as the temple festivals in Samayapuram, Srirangam and nearby places have created a huge demand for our agni chatti,” S. Sakthivel, a sixth-generation potter, told The Hindu.

The agni chatti, which is used to carry votive fire offerings, is completely handmade, and has a distinctive design that is known only to the potters who have spent decades perfecting it. “We do not share our ideas even within this street,” said Mr. Sakthivel, who works with his brother Santhanakumar from his home-based unit.

The narrow lanes of Mela Kondayampettai are no longer home to traditional potters, as the younger generation has shifted to other occupations, making the brothers, who are in their 20s, a rarity in their circle. “Today there are only two potter families on this street, and each one has a different method of working. Decorative terracotta items such as idols and mini oil lamps do well in the market, but household utensils such as water pots and frying pans don’t get many buyers,” said Mr. Santhanakumar.

The brothers are assured of at least four months of business throuh agni chatti sales. They get the wet and clayey soil required for their work from the fields just outside Tiruchi city. One load in an auto-rickshaw costs them ₹4,000. They dilute portions of the mud to remove the solid particles in it, and re-process into a clayey mixture that will be shaped into pots and then fired in the community kiln. It can take up to two weeks for them to get a batch of agni chatti ready.

The pandemic hit potters drastically, leading many to rely on handouts for over a year. On Butterworth Road, Chinthamani area, two roadside stalls are among the few still selling earthen vessels for daily use. The scorching heat has also been a dampener on sales in recent weeks, as few people are venturing out in the daytime, said traders.

“Everyone bargains with us, even though we have spent long months travelling and sourcing our material from all over the state,” said Rukmini, a vessel seller. “Nobody realises how low our profit margin is, when you calculate the cost of transporting the pots from places like Musiri, Namakkal and other cities,” she added.

Earthenware fired on electric kilns has created a new market for water bottles and pots, but the demand for those made in the traditional style is greater, said N. Suresh, a third-generation seller with shops in Gandhi Market and Butterworth Road. He sources products from Manamadurai, Cuddalore, and Puducherry.

“Only those who know the value of earthen vessels seek us out. It is better to change pots once every two years because their cooling capacity decreases steadily,” said Mr. Suresh.