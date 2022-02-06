Potholes on VOC Road in Tiruchi have got bigger and dangerous

The issue has been taken to the notice of Tiruchi Corporation and awaits resolution

The poor condition of V.O. Chidambaram Road at Cantonment in the city has caused resentment among motorists, particularly bus crews of State-owned Corporations and private buses.

Located close to Central Bus Stand, VOC Road is busy with operation of buses day and night. Buses entering the bus stand have to pass through VOC Road. Though a portion of the road from Collector Office road is in a good condition, the remaining stretch has suffered severe damage during the recent rain.

The road has eroded extensively. At least three big craters have appeared in the middle of the road. The appearance of the craters at the entrance of the bus stand gives a torrid time to the drivers. Since the uneven and deep craters can break suspension systems and damage the tyres, the drivers are forced to use their skill to pass through the troubled spots so as to avoid damage to the buses.

“We can avoid damages if the potholes are small and minor. But the big and deep craters really test our driving skill,” says a driver of a State-run bus.

The drivers claim that they have been facing the ordeal since October. The damage, which was minor in the initial stage, became big with the operations of a large number of buses day and night. Though the issue was taken to the notice of Tiruchi Corporation, it has not been solved yet.

“Sanitary workers and supervisors of the Corporation work on a shift basis at the bus stand. They also use the road often. But, the road remains unmotorable for several weeks. It is unfortunate,” says another driver.