Potholes make Lalgudi Road a risky ride for motorists

November 20, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The road leading to Lalgudi from No.1 Tollgate in Tiruchi is riddled with potholes, making commuting difficult for motorists who complain that the monsoon has made things worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Using the entire stretch has become a nightmare. Earlier, there were only a few rough patches, but, now, the entire road is uneven. The last few weeks of the monsoon have made commuting very difficult. There are numerous potholes and patches of gravel and it is very unsafe for passing vehicles,” said M. Selvam, a vendor.

Road users claim that the road was in poor condition even prior to the monsoon and that multiple appeals to authorities for undertaking proper repair work have gone unheard. “The road is in a pathetic condition due to which motorists lose balance and fall down while negotiating the curves,” he added.

According to road safety activists in the city, frequent use of heavy vehicles in the area has contributed to the damage to the road. “The area has remained neglected for years now and the stretch witnesses heavy traffic and turns too dangerous for two-wheeler users,” said Saravanan Natesan, a road safety activist.

Trending

Though the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had earlier done a patchwork as a temporary measure, the residents are seeking a permanent solution. “The temporary fix can only last for a few days because this road is heavily used. Re-laying at least the initial 200 meter of the road is the only permanent solution,” he added.

When contacted, a senior Highways Department official said that patchwork was being carried out on roads with heavy vehicular movement regularly and that the Lalgudi stretch will also be repaired shortly.”