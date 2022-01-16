Potholes in Central Bus Stand cause discomfiture to travelling public

With the operation of buses to destinations in all directions in the State, the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi bustles with activity round the clock.

Metalled surface bore brunt of monsoon rains

The badly-damaged metalled road surface at Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi following the heavy spells of rain in recent months is causing discomfiture for bus drivers and passengers alike.

The extended spells of rain in October, November and December had caused extensive damage to the surface. The top surface of the road has eroded badly, and potholes have emerged at several spots, causing a nightmarish experience to the bus crew and passengers. The drivers are forced to negotiate the potholes carefully.

One of the biggest bus stands in the region, it has three sectors: while Chennai, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Tirunelveli,Thoothukudi and Nagercoil bound buses are operated from the first sector (eastern), the third sector (western) is used to operate buses bound for Coimbatore, Erode, Karur and Namakkal. The bays at the middle are used for handling of buses bound for Dindigul, Madurai, Manapparai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram. The city buses are operated from the outside periphery of the bus stand.

With the operation of buses to destinations in all directions in the State the bus stand bustles with activity round the clock. The bus stand spread over about 4.5 acres receives over one lakh passengers daily. About 2,500 buses are operated from the bus stand.

“The road is in bad shape. It troubles each and every user of the bus stand and it is not a way to upkeep the facility that receives hundreds of passengers,” says S. Satish, a passenger bound for Devakottai.

The bus crew complain that they have been undergoing a tough time since October. Only a few potholes were found in the initial stages of the monsoon. But the entire surface of the bus stand has suffered heavy damage. The absence of regular maintenance has led to heavy damage.

“We undergo the sufferings over the last three months. The authorities should have at least carried out patch-up works,” says a driver of a State Transport Corporation bus.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman said that temporary restoration works would be carried out immediately at the bus stand. Based on the requirements, the entire road surface would be re-laid, he said.