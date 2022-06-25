Potholed road near school zone a nightmare for commuters

With cracks, potholes and breakage due to heavy vehicular traffic and rain, the road leading to SBIOA School in Tiruchi has been in a dilapidated state for some time now, posing a serious threat to students and other commuters.

People commuting on the road have been facing hardships everyday. Besides making the commute difficult, the potholes also lead to accidents.

M. Vanisha, a resident of K.K Nagar said, "I drop my daughter every day at school, and I have witnessed many accidents as the road is full of cracks and potholes. The route becomes more congested during school hours and the commute gets worse."

Three days ago, Sumathi and her son B. Yagavan met with an accident on their way to school. Passers-by rushed them to a nearby hospital after they suffered injuries. They were given treatment for facial injuries and damaged teeth, according to Sumathi’s husband Balusamy, a painter.

“Students face the brunt of the problem. Many ride bicycles to school and several others commute by autorickshaws that are overcrowded,” points out a teacher.

Various streets around K.K Nagar have been dug up for laying underground drainage (UGD) pipelines in the last year. While most of the work has been completed, the roads are yet to be restored. With many projects under way, a major part of the city's road infrastructure is in shambles, they rue.

“With the monsoon ahead, the condition of the roads is going to get even worse, if they are not repaired immediately,” sayss R. Siva an autorickshaw driver.

“The work on most of the major roads has been completed and action will be taken to expedite the ongoing works,” a senior official of the Corporation said.