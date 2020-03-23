Postponement of SSLC exam evokes mixed reaction from teachers

Teachers handling SSLC classes have a mixed opinion of the government's decision to postpone the public exam in view of the COVID-19 scare.

While acknowledging that postponement of the public exam was inevitable, they are apprehensive and are uncertain whether the students will make the best use of the holidays in between to prepare well for the exams. Not all teachers believe that the duration of holidays would be put to best use by the students.

“Unlike students in private institutions who can be pushed into making the preparations, in government or government-aided schools, the lack of seriousness of the students, in general, towards academic matters will only make matters worse,” a teacher said.

Sources in the School Education Department say that the government was keen about increasing the pass percentage in the public examinations.

Pass percentage

Last year, the overall pass percentage of the Tamil Nadu board Xth Standard exam was 95.2.

The overall performance of boys was 93.3 % and that of girls 97 %.

This time around, the School Education Department is understood to have issued instructions to the district level officials that the overall pass percentage must be higher by one or two percentage points.

“This implies that the valuation will have to be more liberal. But then, it would mean defying the very purpose of upgrading the syllabi on par with CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) contents,” another teacher pointed out.

As such, the school heads prefer to be in the safe zone by prevailing upon teachers undertaking valuation duty to award marks liberally to the students.

“In case of failures, we would be penalised otherwise,” a headmaster of a government school said.

The fear of the teachers is that after the rigorous phase of preparation towards the end of the academic year, the lengthy stretch of holidays would infuse a sense of lethargy in the minds of students.

“We have no way to wean them away from the mindset of procrastination. Perhaps, the parents must step in and help out the teachers who find themselves in dire straits,” another headmaster said.