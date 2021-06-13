Postpone semester examinations: AUT

TIRUCHI

13 June 2021 21:21 IST

‘Students will not be able to go to post office to despatch answer scripts’

Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged Bharathidasan University to postpone the re-scheduled semester examinations, originally scheduled for April, slated to begin from June 15 in view of the lockdown.

Citing the notification on examination postponement by Anna University to June 21, Association State general secretary M.S. Balamurugan said the lockdown would make it impossible for students to buy examinatin stationery and visit the post office/courier office to despatch the answer scripts by 2 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Bharathidasan University had issued instructions to ensure smooth conduct of the re-scheduled semester examination for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in compliance with safety protocol.

The university had issued instructions to students saying the descriptive-type examination would be conducted in two sessions:- from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The students had the option of submitting the answer scripts in their respective colleges. But many colleges in the region had been designated as COVID Care Centres. Hence, it would not be proper to ask students to visit these institutions to submit the answer scripts, Mr. Balamurugan said.