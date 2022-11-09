Posthumous organ donation saves three lives

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital team harvested organs from brain dead road accident victim

Organs harvested from a brain-dead road accident victim by a team of surgeons of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital have helped to rehabilitate the lives of three patients in Perambalur, Madurai and Chennai.

According to a press statement, the patient, a 52-year-old male from Thuraimangalam village, was admitted to the hospital when he was badly injured in a road accident on November 5. While undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, he suffered brain death.

Family members of the deceased patient were counselled about organ donation, and upon obtaining their consent, the institution’s team harvested the patient’s kidneys and heart, as per the norms of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

“One of the kidneys was given to a patient at Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Hospital, while the other was sent by safe passage to a recipient in Madurai. The heart was donated to a patient in Chennai,” said the statement.

While the Perambalur facility has conducted 75 renal transplants from live donors, this was the first time that it had harvested organs from a brain dead patient, the note added.