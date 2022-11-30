Posthumous organ donation helps save lives

November 30, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Organs harvested from a deceased person by surgeons of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi helped to save the lives of many patients recently.

The case was the ninth instance of posthumous organ harvesting done at the government hospital from 2018 till date.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, a 60-year-old male patient who suffered a brain stroke, was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. When physicians there found his brain function to have ceased, the patient, who is originally from from Nawab Thottam, Woraiyur, was shifted to Tiruchi’s MGMGH on November 27.

“When the diagnosis of brain death was confirmed, the deceased patient’s family was counselled and they agreed to donate his kidneys, liver and eyes,” the statement said.

One of the kidneys was transplanted to a 57-year-old patient at the government hospital, who had been registered on the waiting list of the Transplant Authority Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

“The transplant surgery was done under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme free of charge, and the patient is recovering well from the operation,” said the authorities. The eyes would be surgically implanted on two patients at MGMGH.

The other kidney was despatched by safe passage to recipient getting treated at a private hospital in Tiruchi. The liver was sent to a patient in Madurai.

“Out of 11 renal transplants done since 2018, we have received three kidneys from three living donors, and eight have been harvested from deceased patients with the consent of the family members,” E. Arun Raj, medical superintendent, MGMGH, told The Hindu.