Posters, banners being removed ahead of general elections

March 17, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into force on Saturday evening, the Tiruchi City Corporation launched a drive to remove wall posters, banners, and graffiti in the city.

The Election Commission announced that polls will be held in the State on April 19 while the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Photographs of the Chief Minister and elected leaders were being removed from the Collectorate, the Corporation and other government offices in the district. Officials said that the process would be completed within two or three days.

Earlier, the civic body installed around 25 advertisement boards at dedicated spots in all five zones for advertisers to put up their posters. However, in locations where the boards are not available, advertisers continue to deface the walls. Posters were being removed every week by the Corporation workers to improve the city’s cleanliness.

In Thanjavur, the posters and banners of political parties stuck on the walls of government offices, private institutions, and bus stops in Medical College Road, Tiruchi Main Road, Nagapattinam Main Road, Gandhiji Road, Pudukottai Road, and Manimandapan Road were removed.

Advertisements of parties, symbols, and graffiti are being whitewashed. Political pictures and calendars were removed from the government offices. A meeting was held today at the Corporation office regarding the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct and preparations for the general election.

