Postcard campaign demanding bifurcation of Thanjavur district

March 20, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Committee for Formation of Kumbakonam District on Monday organised a postcard campaign at Kumbakonam,seeking the bifurcation of Thanjavur district.

The members of the committee led by the coordinator, M.K.Stalin, Aduthurai Town Panchayat Chairman, took out a procession from near the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ to the Head Post Office where they posted the postcards urging the Tamil Nadu government to initiate steps for the formation of a new district with Kumbakonam as its headquarters as announced by the DMK in its last Assembly elections manifesto.