HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Postcard campaign demanding bifurcation of Thanjavur district

March 20, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Committee for Formation of Kumbakonam District on Monday organised a postcard campaign at Kumbakonam,seeking the bifurcation of Thanjavur district.

The members of the committee led by the coordinator, M.K.Stalin, Aduthurai Town Panchayat Chairman, took out a procession from near the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ to the Head Post Office where they posted the postcards urging the Tamil Nadu government to initiate steps for the formation of a new district with Kumbakonam as its headquarters as announced by the DMK in its last Assembly elections manifesto.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.