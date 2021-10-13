Special postal cover released

THANJAVUR

13 October 2021 19:22 IST

The Thirubhuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Production and Sales Society Limited, Z-322 (Thicosilks), Thirubhuvanam, has tied up with the India Post to use the services of the department to publicise its products.

The deal was sealed between the society and the Postal Department on Wednesday. The Director of Postal Services (Headquarters), Tamil Nadu Circle, B.Arumugam and the Mayiladuthurai MP, S.Ramalingam took part in the function at Thirubhuvanam for release of a special postal cover.

The special postal cover priced at ₹ 25 was released to commemorate the grant of geographical index tag to the ‘Thirubhuvanam silk sarees,’ secured by the society in coordination with the Nodal Officer, GI Registration, Tamil Nadu government, P.Sanjai Gandhi. The special cover released by Mr.Arumugam was received by the Thiruvidaimaruthur MLA, Govi.Chezhian.

Advertising

Advertising

The society’s Managing Director, S.Selvam handed over a cheque bearing the amount required to publicise the Thicosilks products on the post cards under the ‘Meghdoot Post Card’ scheme, to the department.

The Tamil Nadu Circle will place an order for a minimum of 1,00,000 cards carrying the Thicosilks advertisement with the Security Printing Press at Hyderabad and will make the ‘Meghdoot Post Card’ with Thicosilks advertisement available for sale at the post offices in the areas specified by the Thicosilks, sources said.

Recently, the society received the national award for marketing of handloom products for the year 2018 from the Union Ministry of Textiles.