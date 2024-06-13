ADVERTISEMENT

Postal staff apprised of POCSO Act and steps to prevent child abuse

Published - June 13, 2024 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness programme on important provisions of the POCSO Act and prevention of child abuse was conducted for the postal department staff at Tiruchi on Thursday. The programme was organised by the Regional Office, Central Postal Region. 

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Srividhya, Legal and Probation Officer, District Child Protection Unit, Department of Child Welfare and Special Services, explained in detail the provisions of the POCSO Act and the importance of prevention of abuse of children.

The programme was conducted to create awareness among postal staff at a time when there was increase in the number of child abuse cases. T. Nirmala Devi, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, presided over the session that was attended by staff of the regional office.

The Central Postal Region has been regularly conducting various awareness programmes on important topics for its staff to keep themselves updated in the changing modern times, a press release from the Postal Department here said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US