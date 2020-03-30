Postal employees demand closure of post offices

\With the Department of Posts seeking to offer offer basic postal services to the public through as many post offices as possible despite the curfew imposed to contain the spread of COVID 19, a section of the postal employees have express concern over the personal safety of the employees and urged the Centre to remove postal services from the list of essential services.

According to sources, only the Head Post Office in Tiruchi and a few other offices in the Central postal region were functioning with limited number of staff. Many staff members were not reporting for duty and several sub post offices remain closed, sources in the employees unions say.

“We have not been provided with adequate personal safety gear such as masks and sanitisers. In some places, we have been asked to purchase them. But they are not available in the market. Besides, would it be possible to maintain personal distancing norms when a lot of people visit the post offices,” wondered S. Sasikumar, State Deputy Secretary, National Federation of Postal Employees, said.

Contending that employees would be forced to work with constant fear if forced to come to office, Mr. Sasikumar pointed out that movement of postal articles remain suspended in the absence of road, rail and air transport services. Aadhaar services have also been suspended. Only financial services can be offered at the post offices. However, as debit cards having been issued to account holders with post offices, customers can withdraw cash from Automated Teller Machines, he maintained and added that keeping the post offices would only lead to the spread of the virus.

When contacted, a senior officer in the region conceded that employees had apprehensions turning up for work and only a few post offices were functional but maintained that steps have been taken to supply sanitisers and masks to the staff. He also conceded that movement of postal articles have been affected due to lack of transport. However, he said bookings of speed post and registered posts were being accepted but customers were being told that there will be a delay in delivery.

In another recent representation, office bearers of employees unions expressed concern over the administration asking the staff to attend duty without adequate precautionary measures.

“We cannot come out from houses since police are objecting. Besides there is no mode of public transport to reach the office. In these situation,we don't understand how it is possible to reach the office,” they said.

Alternatively, they demanded transport arrangements from and to the residences and offices of the employees; issue of passes by the Revenue authorities to venture out of their houses, risk allowance and supply of thermal scanners, masks, gloves and sanitisers, besides insurance for employees and officers, called for work.