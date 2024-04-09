GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Postal dept. staff draw rangoli to promote cent per cent voting

April 09, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A rangoli drawn by staff of the Postal Department at Tiruchi railwayj station on Tuesday.

A rangoli drawn by staff of the Postal Department at Tiruchi railwayj station on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Staff of the Tiruchi Postal Region, in coordination with the district administration and Southern Railway, drew a rangoli at the Tiruchi railway station on Tuesday to promote cent per cent voting in the upcoming general elections. 

The event was conducted as a part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation programme. The rangoli would be on public display till April 11. The rangoli drawn on the theme of voter awareness and the importance of casting one’s vote will act as a promotion tool to ensure 100% voting among the public who visit the railway station for travel purpose, a press release from the Postal Department here said.

Postmaster General, Central Region, T. Nirmaladevi created awareness among first-time voters of the importance of voting. The department staff distributed election awareness pamphlets to the general public who came to see the rangoli.

Various activities were being conducted by the India Post to promote cent percent voting among the public. The Central Postal Region came up with an initiative to display a badge with words promoting cent per cent voting on the uniform of all the delivery staff (postmen / postwomen) of Tiruchi Head Post Office, the release added.

