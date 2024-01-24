GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Postal Dept celebrates National Girl Child Day

January 24, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Postal Department here celebrated the National Girl Child Day on Wednesday as part of which Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts and Recurring Deposit accounts were opened for all girl children in Kanaga Middle School and Corporation School, Khajapettai here.

A function was organised in this connection in which the Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi T. Nirmala Devi participated. In this event, Selva Magal Savings account and RD account pass books were distributed to the children. The Postal Department provided electric fans to the two schools. A sanitary pad vending machine was also given to the Kanaga Middle School in addition, a press release from the Department said.

