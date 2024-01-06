Postal department releases special covers on migratory birds of Point Calimere 

January 06, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Department of Posts, Central Region, Tamil Nadu, has released six special covers on the exquisite species of migratory birds that flock to the mud flats of Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Nagapattinam district.

T. Nirmala Devi, Postmaster General, Central Region, released the special covers at the Kodiyakarai post office on Friday. The limited-edition covers feature six migratory bird species that arrive from Eurasian and Central Asian regions during the annual migratory season at Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary, a protected wetland designated as one of the Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention along with the Great Vedaranyam Swamp.

The covers were released on birds such as Greater Flamingo, Heuglin’s Gull, Bar-headed Goose, Eurasian Curlew, Marsh Sandpiper, and Crab Plover.

According to a press release, this unique collection of six special covers showcasing the beauty of migratory birds is a tribute to the diverse avian species that arrive at Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary, a treasure trove for bird enthusiasts and nature lovers.

This year, over 60 species of shore birds from various parts of Eurasia have arrived at the sanctuary, including Caspian tern, Little tern, Gull-billed tern, Whiskered tern, and Curlew sandpiper. The Forest Department also recorded the arrival of several terrestrial bird species from the Himalayas, Western Ghats, and Sri Lanka, including the Paradise flycatcher and Indian golden oriole, besides the local bird species such as Painted stork, Pelicans, and Grey herons.