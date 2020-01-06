Tiruchirapalli

Postal cover on Madurai Somu released

A. Thomas Lourduraj, Director, Postal Services, Central Region, Tiruchi releasing a commemorative postal cover on Madurai Somu in the presence of M. Balasubramaniam, Director, South Zone Cultural Centre and V. Balakrishnan, DIG of Police, Tiruchi range in Srirangam on Monday.

A. Thomas Lourduraj, Director, Postal Services, Central Region, Tiruchi releasing a commemorative postal cover on Madurai Somu in the presence of M. Balasubramaniam, Director, South Zone Cultural Centre and V. Balakrishnan, DIG of Police, Tiruchi range in Srirangam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

A special cover to commemorate the centenary of Madurai Somu alias S.S omasundaram, renowned Carnatic vocalist, was released here on Monday during theVaikunta Ekadasi arts festival hosted by Naadha Brahmam, an organisation which promotes classical music and dance.

The event featured 12-hours of non-stop musical concerts and programmes at the Sri Srinavasa Perumal Temple on Amma Mandapam Road.

The postal cover was released by A. Thomas Lourduraj, Director, Postal Services, Central Region, Tiruchi in the presence of M. Balasubramoniam, Director, South Zone Cultural Centre and V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Balakrishnan appreciated the efforts taken by Naadhabrahmam to popularise classical music among the masses. “To enjoy music, one must understand it, and for one to understand it, they must attend events, concerts such as these. It is a Herculean task to organise music concerts and Naadhabrahmam has made a mark by organising a musical marathon of this magnitude,” he said. Mr. Balakrishnan stressed the importance of music in a man’s life and said that it connected man with the almighty.

Attendees and organisers of the 12-hour non-stop music concert would all fast throughout the event, said N. Subramanian, founder, Naadhabrahmam.

Vocalist Sirkazhi G. Siva Chidambaram was conferred the title ‘Naadha Sevaka,’ on the occasion, following which he rendered a concert, the first of the musical event.

