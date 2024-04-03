ADVERTISEMENT

Postal ballots to be collected from electorates on April 5 and 6

April 03, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The postal ballots from eligible voters in Tiruvarur district will be collected by officials from their homes on April 5 and 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Charushree said that a total of 2,050 voters in the four Assembly Segments in Tiruvarur district had opted to exercise their franchise through postal ballot provision extended to them by the Election Commission.

If the voters who submitted Form 12D earlier were not available at their residence at the time of the visit of the officials due to unavoidable reasons, they can make themselves available on April 8 without fail to avail the concession extended by the EC, she said.

The electorates who have opted for Form 12D could not exercise their franchise in person at the polling booths on April 19, she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US