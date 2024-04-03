Postal ballots to be collected from electorates on April 5 and 6

April 03, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The postal ballots from eligible voters in Tiruvarur district will be collected by officials from their homes on April 5 and 6.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Charushree said that a total of 2,050 voters in the four Assembly Segments in Tiruvarur district had opted to exercise their franchise through postal ballot provision extended to them by the Election Commission.

If the voters who submitted Form 12D earlier were not available at their residence at the time of the visit of the officials due to unavoidable reasons, they can make themselves available on April 8 without fail to avail the concession extended by the EC, she said.

The electorates who have opted for Form 12D could not exercise their franchise in person at the polling booths on April 19, she added.

