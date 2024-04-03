GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Postal ballots to be collected from electorates on April 5 and 6

April 03, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The postal ballots from eligible voters in Tiruvarur district will be collected by officials from their homes on April 5 and 6.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Charushree said that a total of 2,050 voters in the four Assembly Segments in Tiruvarur district had opted to exercise their franchise through postal ballot provision extended to them by the Election Commission.

If the voters who submitted Form 12D earlier were not available at their residence at the time of the visit of the officials due to unavoidable reasons, they can make themselves available on April 8 without fail to avail the concession extended by the EC, she said.

The electorates who have opted for Form 12D could not exercise their franchise in person at the polling booths on April 19, she added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.